Lucas County voters can expect to see 10-year renewal levy for Toledo Metroparks on Nov. 8 ballot

Issue 7 is a 10-year renewal levy that would allow Toledo Metroparks to maintain and improve every park in the system.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Americans will head to the polls to vote on Election Day in less than two weeks.

In Ohio, there are key races for governor and U.S. Senate. A gubernatorial race is also taking center stage in Michigan. In both states, you'll also vote on Congressional representatives and state lawmakers.

In Lucas County, voters will choose a new county commissioner, as well as some new judges. They will also decide on key levies for the library, Imagination Station and a 10-year renewal for the park district.

Issue 7 is a 10-year renewal levy that would allow Toledo Metroparks to maintain and improve every park in the system. Again, this would be a renewal, not an increase to what taxpayers are already paying.

In 2012,Toledo Metroparks was approved for a 0.9-mill levy to maintain and improve every single park. The proposed millage rate would cost homeowners $100,000, which breaks down to about $2.08 per month. That ends up being less than $25 per year.

Ten years following the first approval, one thing it's done is to make sure every Lucas County resident lives within five miles. Volunteers with Citizens Campaign for Metroparks say Toledo prides itself on its park systems.

"So, we're just so fortunate. It brings jobs, it brings money from visitors to the local economy, a place to enjoy with your family, make new memories," explained Joan Browne Kose.

She said the park system was voted the best parks in the country in 2020 and voting on Issue 7 would only allow the system to keep up with that ranking.

"And I think sometimes, you have a tendency to just take for granted what's around you all the time and you don't really realize what a jewel you have," said Kose. "Then COVID kind of opened a lot of people's eyes. So, our visits have increased to almost seven million a year."

If approved, the levy will generate about $6.8 million annually for general operations.