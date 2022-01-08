Blissfield Superintendent asks voters to approve $42 million bond issue to improve schools

The money would be used in three different areas: safety and security, educational environment and reducing the operational expense.

BLISSFIELD, Mich. — Blissfield Community Schools officials are asking for the public's help to improve the district by voting for a $42 million bond issue on Tuesday.

The bond would be paid for through a $4.8 million property tax sold in two series; one in December 2022 and one in December 2024.

BCS Superintendent Scott Riley said passing the issue would not only benefit the school district, but also the community.

The money would be used in three different areas: safety and security, educational environment and reducing the operational expense.

Riley said if the bond is approved, the district will get secure vestibules for every building, upgrade the design of the property to improve traffic flow and enhance the lighting and security cameras.

The buildings themselves would also see improvement. The elementary and high school buildings were built in the 1960s and the middle was built in the 1970s. Riley said he wants to provide a space where students enjoy spending their days.

The district also hopes to increase its energy efficiency by installing new windows, improving the HVAC and update the plumbing.

Riley said the changes may sound minor, but they are important to the student's future.

"First of all, the success part from an educational environment, I think we would see a ton of benefits as a result of that," he explained. "And the big thing, too, is just to kind of give kids the sense of pride when they walk into a facility."

A performing arts studio and multipurpose facility would also be added if approved.

"We feel like it's not just a school district effort, this is kind of a joint effort between us and the district," Riley said. "Good schools make good communities and I feel very fortunate to be at Blissfield. It's a great community."

The bond isn't just a wish list for the district.

"We've had great support so far, so hopefully that continues into the vote tomorrow," Riley said. "I don't get too worried or concerned or worked up or have anxiety over it. I feel like we did our job at getting the information out to the community."