COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced the three finalists of the ‘I Voted’ sticker contest on Thursday. Over 2,000 submissions were received from young Ohioans all over the state.

“I’m so encouraged by the overwhelming enthusiasm from young people all over our great state,” said LaRose. “It’s a testament to their passion for the power and importance of voting.”

The three designs came from 12th graders in Pickaway County, Clermont County and Cuyahoga County.

Voting on the new sticker is open to all Ohioans and will run through May 17.

To vote for your favorite design, click HERE.