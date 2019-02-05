SANDUSKY, Ohio — Sandusky needs your votes to be crowned Best Coastal Town in the United States!

Sandusky is up for the title in USA Today's nationwide 10 Best competition.

This is the same competition in which our Toledo Zoo won Best Zoo Lights in the country!

Sandusky is neck-and-neck with Rockport, Texas in the competition, which also features Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Sandusky made the list because it's one of Ohio's best lakeside escapes with Cedar Point, wine tasting and a revamped historical area, according to USA Today.

Thirty new businesses are also opening downtown, and the city has seen more than $100 in investments.

VOTE NOW until May 6!

The winner will be announced on May 17 on the 10 Best website.