PERRYSBURG, Ohio — We all know Marsha's Homemade Buckeyes are delicious; now, you can prove to the state that they are the best buckeyes in Ohio.
Marsha's Homemade Buckeyes is in the running for the top spot as part of USA Today's 10 Best list.
Marsha's Homemade Buckeyes is currently in 14th place out of 20 spots at the time of this writing, so they need your help.
Head over to USA Today's website to give them your votes so they can shoot to the top spot, which is occupied by Anthony-Thomas Chocolates in Columbus at the time this article was written.
You can vote once per day until voting ends on June 3, so start voting today!
And in case you were wondering, the Ohio State Buckeyes aren't on the list.