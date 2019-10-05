PERRYSBURG, Ohio — We all know Marsha's Homemade Buckeyes are delicious; now, you can prove to the state that they are the best buckeyes in Ohio.

Marsha's Homemade Buckeyes is in the running for the top spot as part of USA Today's 10 Best list.

Marsha's Homemade Buckeyes We need your help‼️ We've been nominated by USA TODAY for "𝗕𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗕𝘂𝗰𝗸𝗲𝘆𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗢𝗵𝗶𝗼". 😲 So please go vote, today and every day at this link: https://bit.ly/2JnrsWV You can vote for us once per day...

Marsha's Homemade Buckeyes is currently in 14th place out of 20 spots at the time of this writing, so they need your help.

Head over to USA Today's website to give them your votes so they can shoot to the top spot, which is occupied by Anthony-Thomas Chocolates in Columbus at the time this article was written.

You can vote once per day until voting ends on June 3, so start voting today!

And in case you were wondering, the Ohio State Buckeyes aren't on the list.