Volunteers step up to advocate for abused and neglected children in Lucas County

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates. These volunteers represent children in court who have been abused or neglected.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Sixteen people were sworn in at Lucas County Juvenile Court on Tuesday to serve as a CASA volunteer.

CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates and the need for them in Lucas County is growing.

"I think it's important because I don't think the kids generally have a voice, so this program enables people like myself and attorneys to be the advocate and voice for the kids," said Jeni Gallagher.

Gallagher has a background in social work and knows there's been a need for CASA volunteers. She says now that her kids are older, she now has the time and energy to dedicate herself to this new role.

"These are children and we want what's best for them and for the families," Gallagher said, "and hopefully, we can advocate and do a good job so the kids have the best possible outcomes and permanency in their lives."

Judy Leb is the director of the program. She says in 2022, 725 kids were served. That's more than 5% more than the year before, and after a major increase in 2020 when the program saw a 22% jump in kids in the system from 2019.

Leb says there are no educational requirements to become a volunteer. You just need to know how to read and write.

"What's really important for qualifications is that you have good common sense, that you're responsible, that you're gonna show up to court on time, do the work and keep confidential information confidential," Leb said.

The volunteers get 40 hours of training, learning to investigate the cases and how to serve.

"Interviewing the children, their parents, their relatives, probably medical personnel. Probably school teachers, nurse, whomever," Leb said, of job duties. "And they're bringing all of this information back to the court, so the court can make the best decisions on behalf of these families."

CASA volunteers also advocate for what's best for the kids, including where they should be living. Then the volunteers monitor their situations to make sure they're safe and the court's orders are being followed.

Volunteers come from diverse backgrounds. This latest training class includes two hospital administrators, a childcare facility owner, a retired emergency room pediatric trauma nurse, a trust company operations specialist, a clergy member, an attorney, a full-time student and a retired software consultant, among others.

If you'd like to become a CASA volunteer, the next training class is in June and applications are currently being accepted. Click here for more information.