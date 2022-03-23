Volunteers needed to help pack meals for children in Ukraine

The University of Toledo is looking for 800 volunteers to help pack meals next Friday and Saturday. The meals will feed more than 400 Ukrainian children for a year.

TOLEDO, Ohio — As the war in Ukraine continues, many are still searching for a way to help. The University of Toledo is putting a call out for volunteers who want to make a difference.

The university will host an event where they will pack meals for children and families that will be sent over to Ukraine. In order to make this happen, they will need hundreds of volunteers.

The event runs on Friday, April 1, and Saturday, April 2 in the Health Education building on the University of Toledo’s main campus.

The event is being organized by about 100 students at the university but they will need about 800 community volunteers to help out.

“We do really need the community’s help to make sure this event is going to be successful! We are planning to pack enough food to feed 447 children a meal a day for a year, which is pretty spectacular!” said Jenell Wittmer, an Associate Professor of Management at the University of Toledo.

You can volunteer individually or with a group. Both on April 1 and April 2, the meal packing will go on all throughout the day with 7 different options for 2-hour shifts each day.

Representatives from the University of Toledo say it’s important not to become numb to the situation in Ukraine and help where we can.

“Many of those around the community have been deeply impacted by the events in Ukraine. There’s really a great need for outreach there right now. Donating and volunteering at our Feed My Starving Children event is actually a really great way people can support those efforts” said Wittmer.