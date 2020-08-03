TOLEDO, Ohio — Days after tornadoes ripped through Nashville, Tennessee, a few local members made the trip south to provide aid.

Americans are assisting across the country but the American Red Cross says they are in need of Disaster Action Team members locally.

These members are volunteers who provide help to people in their local neighborhoods. They are also called to help when national disasters happen like the tornadoes that just hit in Tennessee.

"We do have a big priority in Wood County. We need at least 6 disaster team members. We also need volunteers for Lucas County, that's our next priority," said Marita Salkowski, Ohio's Regional Marketing and Communications Director.

She says the Red Cross needs anywhere from six to eight volunteers for Lucas County and four each for Sandusky and Ottawa counties.

Currently, there are only a few people locally that are responding in Tennessee, but she expects there to be more.

"As the situation goes farther into time, what we'll need is a new group of volunteers to come down and maybe spell those that have been on the job since those tornadoes struck. So you'll probably be seeing a new wave of other volunteers from this area going down," said Salkowski.

According to the regional marketing and communications director, we are at the very start of severe weather season, so there is time to get trained.

You don't need to worry too much about what skills are needed because the biggest one, is one you won't find on a resume.

"The most skill that they need is to be compassionate about their fellow man and willing to help somebody at their darkest time and be able to lift them up," said Marita Salkowski.

More information on volunteering is available here.

