TOLEDO, Ohio — Volunteers with a little free pantry near the Old West End in Toledo are asking you to help keep it stocked amid the coronavirus.

Nic Boteck helped start the "Little Free Pantry" about three years ago.

He says he's noticed it being emptied more and more often in the past few days.

"There's a lot of need right now, you know, people don't want to be going out in public and going to the grocery store and shelves are getting emptied," said Boteck.

The pantry, located on Collingwood Garden near the Old West End is normally filled with an array of items donated by local grocery stores.

"Stores turn over food based on expiration dates, so they'll donate their food two or three days before it expires and it'll still be shelf stable for possibly years," said Eric Everhard, a volunteer with the Collingwood Garden and Little Free Pantry.

However the donations have become fewer with people stocking up during the coronavirus spread.

"Now that they don't have food that's expiring because its sold out, they're not donating at the same levels," said Everhard.

It's left volunteers like Everhard searching for other means to fills the pantry.

On Tuesday, he filled the pantry six times after a Panera restaurant had an ordered cancelled. Each time, he says he noticed the food was gone in as little as 30 minutes.

Because of the need, these volunteers are asking you to join their efforts to help feed the Toledo community.

"A lot of people are like stepping up and adding more food to it, but you know we could always use more support especially right now because a lot of people are in need," said Boteck.

"Everything's different. Our little world is turned upside down as volunteers," said Everhard.

The "Little Free Pantry" is located at 2472 Collingwood Blvd in Toledo.

You can visit their Facebook page here.