Voices4Victims seeks your help for victims of child abuse

HURON COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio organization is looking for volunteers to help children who are victims of child abuse.
Voices4Victims is a non-profit organization that supports children and their families when they go to court against their alleged abusers and help with events and fundraisers.
There are advocates in Huron, Sandusky, Wood and Lucas counties.
Volunteers must be 18 years or older and must pass a B.C.I. and F.B.I. background check.
"These children that are out there that are being hurt, they need to know that they have somebody there with them. They need to know they're not alone and that we believe them. It's good to be able to give back and to be able to know that these kids are being protected and get their day in court," Steven Salander, an advocate for Voices4Victims, said.
If you would like to be a volunteer you can message Voices4Victims Ohio on Facebook.