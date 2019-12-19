MAUMEE, Ohio — Santa made a special delivery to a client of Visiting Angels on Thursday.

The home care business put together an angel tree, where folks could adopt a veteran and get them Christmas presents.

A group called "Blessings in Disguise" adopted Shawn Bohannon and dozens of other veterans in the area. Bohannon served in the Army's Old Guard during Desert Storm in the 90s.

"All the people that came back, we did the ceremonies for and for the president," Bohannon said.

Bohannon is waiting for a heart and kidney transplant and Jan Burkhardt with Visiting Angels helps him out around the house.

"He's very enjoyable to be with," she said.

Burkhardt played the role of elf, coming up with gift ideas for Shawn.

"I know he likes the Eagles so I let them know that, that's his team. And bed sheets. Of course I change the bed so I know that was one thing that was on the list," Burkhardt said.

This is the third year Visiting Angels has done an angel tree for veterans. It's personal for the owner of the Toledo office, who's 27 years active duty military.

"He has three tours overseas in Afghanistan and Iraq and so helping veterans is very dear to his heart and he's really instilled that in us as a staff as well," said Troy Hendricks, the director of the Toledo office.

Bohannon said he's grateful for the big bag of goodies. "Love it! Love it, love it. Can't say enough thanks," he said.

Visiting Angels provides care for about a hundred veterans out of the Toledo and Monroe offices.

