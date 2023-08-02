Visit the inaugural summer ArtWalk in Downtown Findlay

Artists will showcase their work at more than 30 locations during the inaugural Summer ArtWalk.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video originally aired in April, 2020.

Many great artists will be showcasing their art work at the inaugural Summer ArtWalk in Downtown Findlay on Friday, Aug. 4.

The event is set to take place in the evening and art work will be spread throughout 30 locations all within walking distance. The artists will be there to chat about their art, and work will be for sale as well.

Tours, demonstrations, and art displays (all for sale) will be taking place in the Jones Building. In addition, the Findlay Art League will be celebrating the opening of their Fiber Show and the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts will have live music from Two Groovy and other featured artists. There will also be a reception held for current Fisher/Wall Art Gallery featured artist, Steve Mockensturm.

More live music will be performed throughout Downtown Findlay in various locations including Trends! On Main, The Urban Market, Journey Salon & Day Spa, Mancy's Steakhouse at The Hancock Hotel, RooBarb Studios, Findlay Brewing Company, Gathering Wine, TOT's BBQ, Logan's, Alexandria's, and Open Mic Night at Coffee Amici. Also, the Chamber of Commerce's Rally in the Alley will be featuring The Reunion Band in Latham Courtyard.

An interactive art experience will be hosted by Journey Salon & Day Spa and a Kids Craft Activity will take place at Smarty Pants. This is the first ArtWalk TOT's BBQ will be participating in since opening earlier in the summer and artist Jennifer Sowders will be painting live throughout the evening on their patio.

To top it off, a collection of work from the late Steve Youngpeter and Chris Kohli will be on display inside the historic Jones Mansion.