MAUMEE, Ohio — This is the time of year when many patients visit doctors office's, emergency rooms and urgent care for weather related respiratory illnesses and injuries.

Because of the high-volume at their facilities, ProMedica healthcare network is encouraging people to use their virtual office alternative.

Promedica OnDemand, the mobile app allows a board-certified provider to have a live video visit with their patient in their virtual waiting room 24/7, every day of the year.

Patients should understand which symptoms or illnesses are appropriate for online care.

"For minor illnesses, it's always appropriate to consider a virtual visit," said Dee Bialecki-Haase a Family Physician at Paramount Health Care. "If it's life threatening, or if you have chest pain, shortness of breath, uncontrolled bleeding, then you should call 911."

Typical wait times for ProMedica OnDemand are 10 to 15 minutes. It's a cheaper option and more efficient for busy working families.

RELATED: Influenza A still going around in northwest Ohio

RELATED: Ohio leaders begin preparations for coronavirus