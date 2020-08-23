Virtual is still meaningful for Toledo Pride 2020

Toledo's LGBTQ community celebrated virtually and across the city for this year's Pride event.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Like many things in 2020, Toledo Pride went virtual. The annual celebration was the latest to be impacted by the coronavirus.

Toledo Pride pre-taped its performances and speakers and live-streamed them at Hamburger Mary's, Georggz419, and Casey's. People who came out said this year has been tough for everyone, including the LGBTQ community. But they're so happy it didn't get canceled.

"Pride means a day of visibility," said Equality Toledo executive director Sheena Barnes. "A day of being one without families and friends."

"It's the one day we feel that we can really let our flag fly," said Hamburger Mary's queen Ulani Poussey.

The annual Pride festival is a simple celebration of representation. But when asking the Toledo LGBTQ community what it means, it's much more than just that.

"It's just all about being together and connected as one," said Gizelle Devaux. "We're running as like a complete unity and like that's just so fulfilling and satisfying."

So many events this year were canceled due to the coronavirus. But supporters said it means so much that they could still show their pride.

"A lot of us went through some mental struggles," said Poussey. "And the fact that we're even allowed to prepare and do these characters that we love so much and still represent a day that, although it's not the same, it is in our hearts."

Barnes added the pandemic hit the LGBTQ community hard with housing and healthcare issues. So this year's event is a chance to let the Toledo community know they're not alone.

"Future LGBT members, our youth have to see us somewhere somehow to see that we're still here and resilient against COVID," Barnes said, "and that everyone knows that we're there for them in this time of need."