Here are some virtual events available for National Vietnam War Veterans Day

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's Note: The above video is from March 28 and shows how Central Pennsylvanians are celebrating National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

Today is National Vietnam War Veterans Day, which marks the day U.S. Military Assistance Command, Vietnam, disestablished on March 29, 1973.

Due to COVID-19, events commemorating this day will take place virtually.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), there are plenty of events available to those interested in participating.

There are several options to see Vietnam memorial walls in 2021 with the release of traveling wall schedules. You can learn more here.

The VA will also release videos on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund is also hosting an online commemoration at 1 p.m. You can watch here, or here.

Living U.S. Vietnam War veterans are also eligible to receive one Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin, which has become “a lasting memento of the Nation’s thanks.” Anyone who served between November 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975 is eligible.

Eligible veterans can also visit this link to learn more about how to receive a pin, which would usually be given during a public ceremony. Veterans who opt into receiving a pin will get it through the mail.