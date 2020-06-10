Viral post claims discrimination, causes false reviews at Grand Rapids restaurant

A woman applied at Miss Lily's in Grand Rapid and got an unexpected response about her appearance.

GRAND RAPIDS, Ohio — A Grand Rapids restaurant's response to a Facebook job application is going viral.

The applicant said she was just looking for a new opportunity, but the owner says she was frustrated and lashed out based on appearance.

Angelica Garcia said she applied to be a server at Miss Lilly's restaurant in Grand Rapids.

The owner replied, explaining she didn't like Garcia's look for her family restaurant writing, "I don't want Dracula," and that she has "a business to run, not a haunted house." She even wrote about Garcia's current job.

The comments, the owner explains, referred to photos on Garcia's Facebook profile.

"I was just at a loss of words and I was disgusted by her behavior and I didn't picture this behavior coming from a store owner to begin with," Garcia said.

Garcia said she has three years of experience working in restaurants.

Miss Lily's owner Lauri Vanderzwan said her response was out of frustration. She claimed Garcia sent several messages and the notifications were getting in her way while she needed to use her phone for work.

"I told her she wasn't qualified. On the third time, I told her I didn't want a Dracula working here," Vanderzwan said.

Vanderzwan said almost immediately after that message, a bunch of people began writing negative and profane reviews of her business on social media, even making claims about health code violations when they were never in the building. She ended up deleting the restaurant's Facebook.

"She might want to think about what she's doing because I'm good friends with Mark Wasylyshyn and I'm not going to play with this. It is illegal to make false reviews if you've never eaten there," Vanderzwan said.

Garcia said she's gotten lots of support from people and even job offers, but she's deciding on what to do next.

"I think I need to take it a step further and reach out to a lawyer, reach out to people," Garcia said.

Vanderzwan said she does regret responding in the way she did, but she doesn't want to talk it out with Garcia at this point.