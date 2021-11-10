Vintage books go on sale in Findlay to raise funds for library system

The Book Cellar received a donation of vintage books, and is selling 250 titles this week.

FINDLAY, Ohio — A used book store run by a local non-profit considers it a good day when they sell $100 worth of books.

But thanks to a large donation, the Book Cellar in Findlay is expected to bring in thousands for their local library.

Usually, the Book Cellar, operated by the Friends of the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library, sells used books out of this small space. All proceeds are then donated back to the library system.

Then in the Summer of 2019, an estate in Dayton donated more than 1,000 books to the Book Cellar - many of them vintage collectibles.

"We had 80 big cartons that were delivered to us in a U-Haul truck one Sunday afternoon," said Book Cellar manager Emilee Whetstone. "I came in the next Monday and had a virtual mountain of books."

After the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the initial vintage book sale last year, more than 250 titles are on sale this week.

The first editions, limited collection, or signed by the author tomes were able to be sold for much more than the usual lot of used books.

And in the first few hours of the sale Monday morning, the store had already raised $1,200 for the library.

"Because we're selling things for a dollar, 50 cents or a quarter, you know a good day is about $80," Whetstone said. "So this is really wonderful and we're only halfway through the day."

And for the book collectors checking out the vintage items, they are not only adding to their own collection but also happy to see so many older books getting a second life.

"I've known people over the years who get into a collecting phase and they just grab everything," said Bruce Sampson, who collects American history books. "And it's nice to see this stuff didn't just end up in a trash pile somewhere."