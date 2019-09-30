WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — The Village of Whitehouse posted on Facebook Monday afternoon that it is aware of the recent power outages throughout the town.

The village also said it is working with Toledo Edison to get answers regarding the reason behind the outages.

"We understand that being without power for any length of time is frustrating, inconvenient, and disruptive," the post said.

