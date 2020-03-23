PIONEER, Ohio — The Village of Pioneer in Williams County has good news for its residents in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic.

On Saturday the Village Council decided that effective immediately, all households inside the village will receive free water and sewer service for the next three months.

In addition, households will be granted a credit of $300 for electricity which can be utilized up to $100 a month.

In a letter to residents of Pioneer, Mayor Edward Kidston says the village is able to offer the utility rate cut through an accumulated rainy-day fund.

The mayor goes on to say:

“Today, is the rainiest day of our lifetimes. Our residents are in need, now more than ever before, and this is the right time to return the people’s money. With the action Council recognizes the virus is dangerous and unknown but the economic blow is devastating, real and now for our citizens.”

A fund is also being set up with the Pioneer Area Ministerial Association to help those in need, and will help fund an initiative to provide kids with three meals a day.

The mayor ended his letter by saying, "the challenge will be great, but I know the Pioneer spirit, and know our compassion is greater. We must care for one another, don't touch but look out for our neighbor, and help where we can."

