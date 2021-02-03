Village of Green Springs under mandatory boil alert for at least 24 hours

The order is a precautionary measure due to potentially contaminated water entering the distribution system following a water main break.

GREEN SPRINGS, Ohio — The entire village of Green Springs is under a mandatory boil alert for at least 24 hours starting once water service is restored following a water main break.

The repair to the break is expected to be completed by 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2. The boil alert will continue for at least 24 hours following that time.

Affected customers are advised by the Green Springs Police Department that water may be unsafe to drink and water should be boiled for at least one minute before being used for drinking or food preparation.

