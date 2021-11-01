Village of Columbus Grove in Putnam Co. issues boil water warning to residents

The village issued the warning because organisms that cause illness may have entered the water supply due to a loss of power at the water plant.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ohio — The Village of Columbus Grove has issued a water boil warning to its residents after identifying the possibility of disease-causing organisms having entered the water supply.

The village said this may have happened after a power loss at the water plant. The advisory has been issued as a precaution since there is no evidence the water is contaminated at this time.

People in Columbus Grove should keep the following precautions in mind:

- Do not drink the water without boiling it first: Bring all water to boil, let it boil for at least a minute and let it cool before using or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

- If you experience symptoms and they persist, contact your doctor. People with severely compromised immune systems, infants and some elderly people may be at increased risk. These people should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers.

For general guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes, call the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1(800) 426-4791.