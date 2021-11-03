Village of Blissfield under boil water advisory

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued due to a mechanical fault in water treatment equipment. Contamination may have occurred. Water is being tested.

BLISSFIELD, Mich. — A mechanical fault in water treatment equipment has prompted a boil advisory for Blissfield.

A failure in water treatment can result in disease-causing microbes to enter tap water. Corrective measures are underway to address the situation.

Village of Blissfield officials discussed the situation with the State of Michigan, who agreed the advisory should be issued out of an abundance of caution.

The incident was caused due to a leaking valve during a time of reduced water quality in the river source. The water skipped an important step in the treatment process and the partially-treated water may have mixed with properly-treated water and entered the distribution system.

Village staff have emptied water from the treatment basins and are monitoring water quality. No samples have shown presence of contamination as of yet, but measures are being taken to rule out contamination entirely. Samples are being collected to confirm water quality meets Michigan's drinking water standards.

The problem is anticipated to be resolved within approximately five days.

The boil water notice will remain in effect until the results verify the water is safe to drink and the questionable water has been flushed from the system

Customers will be advised when the advisory has been lifted.

The Riga Township Fire Department has issued guidance for residents. Residents should not drink water without boiling it first. Boiled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food.

Tap water should not be used, as boiled water kills microbes and organisms that could be harmful. Residents should use boiled or bottled water until further notice.

For more information, you're asked to contact Nora Kiefer, Blissfield Water Treatment Plant Supervisor, at 517-486-3350 or waterplant@blissfieldmichigan.gov. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.