Community marks one-year anniversary of Michigan mother's disappearance with vigil

Family and friends express hope the investigation into Dee Warner's disappearance will be solved soon.

Example video title will go here for this video

TIPTON, Mich. — Saturday marks almost a year to the day when Dee Warner was last seen alive.

In April 2021, Warner went missing from Tipton, Michigan, a tiny town that sits on the intersection of Tipton Hwy. and State Rt. 50 in Lenawee County.

On Saturday, dozens of people, including members of the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office, came together at the Hardy family event center in Tipton to show support for someone who is now gone without a trace.

Dee Warner's disappearance has been a heartbreaking event for the community for the last year.

Family and friends are hopeful there will be a conclusion to the mystery soon.

"I hope sooner rather than later. I hope it doesn't drag out, because you see these cases that drag out some 20 years," said family friend Stephanie Voelkle. "We're just hoping, in a perfect world, this year. The case seems to be progressively going in a good direction."

Private investigator Billy Little has been working on the case for months, and says justice for Dee will come. Little says he will present his evidence in an interview with podcaster Chris McDonough which is set to premiere on Sunday, May 8th - Mother's day.

Warner has 4 adult children with a previous father, as well as a 10-year-old daughter with her current husband, Dale Warner.

Dee Warner's daughter Rikkell Bock says the support over the last year has been everything.

"To have the support through these times is something that we could never thank people enough for. It feels awesome," said Bock.

Hundreds in the community came together to remember a lost mother and friend. Every one of them is hoping to see justice sooner rather than later.

If you have any information on where Dee Warner might be you are asked to call 517-403-5247.