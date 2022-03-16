Vigil honors the lives of 4 recent victims lost to domestic violence; survivors encourage others to speak up

"One in three women will be a victim of abuse in relationships. And that's entirely too many," said Rebecca Facey, who is an assistant prosecuting attorney.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Tuesday afternoon, one by one, the four victims who lost their lives this year to domestic violence are being remembered.

In a vigil in west Toledo, friends and survivors tried to shed light on the issue.

They say now is the time to speak up if you are experiencing domestic violence. One reason is that the aftermath of domestic violence knows no age.

"It made me feel sad. And I just think that everybody that has went through it deserves a better life," 9-year-old Sawsan Grodi said.

The loss of life has left Sawsan in tears and speechless as she wiped her tears.

She showed up with her mother, Lana Tabbalat, who's a domestic violence survivor.

It's what brings them to the vigil for four women who police say died at the hands of their abusers.

"One in three women will be a victim of abuse in relationships and that's entirely too many. We see abuse from verbal, emotional, psychological; all the way through physical, sexual and ultimately homicides," said Rebecca Facey, who is the Assistant Prosecuting Attorney with the Lucas County Prosecutor's Office.

And as Facey read each victim's name, she described who they were:

"She was a devoted mother to two very young children who were both with her when she died."

And Nora Pryba.

"She was a breast cancer survivor. Nora was a godmother."

And Whitney Wade.

"Whitney was the mother of five beautiful children."

And last but not least, Sarah Schulte.

"She was actually due to receive an award from her employer the same day that they learned of her passing," Facey said.

All were taken too soon, but their lives will not be in vain as their memories inspire survivors to stay strong.

"That's why I went through my journey you know. To be able to stand here and speak for that next woman that's out there. That's suffering. There is a better life. There is something better," said Brenda Pedeloc, who is a domestic violence survivor.

And as a mother, it's never too soon to teach your children about the reality of domestic violence.

"Because I don't want her ever to be weak. I want her to be strong, to defend herself and to be happy. 'cause she deserves to be happy as all the other women outside," Tabbalat said.

Community members and survivors are urging everyone to help save a life and speak up if you know domestic violence is happening.

Please read below for local resources if you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse or assault: