Family holds vigil for victim of deadly overnight shooting in Grand Rapids

A person was killed and three others were injured in a late-night shooting in downtown Grand Rapids. Family have identified the deceased man as Armonie Acklin.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was killed and three others were injured in a late-night shooting in downtown Grand Rapids.

Family have identified the deceased man as Armonie Acklin. A vigil was held Sunday night at 7 p.m. in Lamar Park in Wyoming.

At the vigil, Acklin's mother Brenda Bables spoke about his impact on the community and those around him.

"He was just caring, loving, will give you the shirt off his back," she said. "I can't say enough, I'm so proud of my son, what he has become."

Acklin leaves behind a family of his own, and Bables said becoming a father was always a dream of his.

"He left behind three children and one on the way. And he grew up without his father," Bables said. "So being a father was all he ever wanted to do growing up. And he is amazing. Amazing dad."

Acklin was killed and three others injured around 12:15 a.m. Sunday. Police say the shooting was near the 100 block of Pearl Street NW.

Acklin was allegedly declared dead at the scene, while three other men were brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the police department at (616) 456-3380 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

Bables has also set up a fundraiser for costs on Facebook here.

