Vigil held for Oak Harbor teens killed in car crash

Richie May and Brett Gaskalla were remembered by family and loved ones at a vigil on Sunday night.

OAK HARBOR, Ohio — It was an emotional time inside the gym at Oak Harbor High School on Sunday evening.

Family and friends gathered to remember 17-year-old Richie May and 18-year-old Brett Gaskalla who were killed in a car crash on Friday evening.

The two were leaving work when their car slid into the other lane, colliding with another car. May died at the scene. Gaskalla died later, at the hospital.

Gaskalla had just graduated from Oak Harbor High School last year, while May was just a month shy of turning 18 and preparing to graduate in the spring.

“He was the best son that a father could’ve asked for. Loyal to his friends. Just an all-around great kid. He was an outstanding young man. He was so talented,” said Richie's father Richard May, Sr.

May’s father says even Gaskalla was like a son to him. May’s younger brother remembers Richie as a mentor.

“He taught you how to do things. I play football, he taught me most of the things I knew. I play guitar. He taught me most of the things I know about guitar. He was a teacher. He was an inspiration to a lot of people, especially me,” Cole May said.

One of May’s best friends was visibly devastated at the loss of the young men.

“I feel like I’ve been crying for weeks and it hasn’t been weeks. It’s just been tough," said Tevon Wedge.

"[He was] the best person. He cared for everybody.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to pay for May's funeral expenses. If you’d like to donate, you can click the link.