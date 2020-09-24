The video appears to show a woman, who was not wearing a mask, being tased and then handcuffed and escorted from the middle school football game.

Video of what appears to show a woman being handcuffed at a middle school football game for not wearing a mask is spreading across the Internet.

The video was posted on Facebook and YouTube and had thousands of shares and views just hours after it was posted Wednesday.

The video appears to show a woman sitting in the stands and not wearing a mask when she is approached by a law enforcement officer. There is an argument and an altercation before the woman appears to be tased, handcuffed and led away from the stands.

Members of the crowd can be heard remarking about her not wearing a mask and reacting in surprise to the confrontation. It appears everyone else in the stands surrounding her is wearing a mask.

Monte Bainter, superintendent for the Logan-Hocking Local School District, confirmed the incident happened during a Wednesday football game where Logan faced off against Marietta.

The superintendent released this statement:

During a middle school football game held at Logan-Hocking Local School District on the evening of Sept. 23, 2020, an attendee was asked to comply with the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s and the athletic facility’s policies. The attendee refused to do so and consequently was asked to leave by the attending law enforcement officer. After resisting the request to exit the premises, the individual was apprehended at the discretion of the attending law enforcement officer. The school district is not able to comment further on details of the incident due to the ongoing investigation.

The superintendent also confirms the law enforcement officer seen in the video is the school resource officer who was on duty at the time. He says the woman in the video was a fan of the opposing team.