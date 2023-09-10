Officer Marc Merriweather was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene after helping at least three people to safety.

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — It was around 6:45 a.m. on Sunday when Marlboro Police Officer Marc Merriweather responded to a house fire on Tope Avenue.

In body camera video, posted above this story, you see Officer Merriweather bang on the door and identify himself before entering the home.

He then went into one of the bedrooms to get an elderly woman out of harm's way. She tells him she's on oxygen, which only heightened the urgency as a propane tank was right outside the home.

After removing at least two people and a dog from the home, Officer Merriweather is heard coughing from the smoke billowing from the deck that caught fire. At one point, you hear him say, "The propane tank went!"

Despite struggling to catch his breath, Officer Merriweather proceeded to help the elderly woman into a car to safety.

Later that day, the Marlboro Police Department praised his efforts, writing the following message on their Facebook page:

"Sunday morning at approx. 0645 hours, Officer Marc Merriweather responded to a house fire on Tope. Officer Merriweather quickly made entrance into the home and assisted in getting all the occupants out of harm's way. With a burning propane tank right outside the home, Officer Merriweather answered the call to service with honor and courage. Officer Merriweather was treated with oxygen at the scene and then resumed his daily duties."

Further information about the incident were not immediately released. Stick with 3News for updates on this story as they become available.

