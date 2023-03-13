3 victims identified in Summit County homicides

A fourth surviving intended victim has also been identified by authorities.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office has identified three victims who were found fatally shot on the side of the road late last week.

According to Akron Police, a passerby called police at 8:35 a.m. on Friday to report what appeared to be two bodies on the side of the roadway along Cordova Avenue. Those bodies have now been identified as 25-year-old Inmer Reyes and 31-year-old Victor Varela-Rodriguez, both of Youngstown.

Approximately 15 minutes later, a passerby called authorities to report what appeared to be a body alongside the roadway in the 2100 block of Wright Road in Copley. That victim has now been identified as 35-year-old Domingo Castillo-Reyes of Youngstown.

All three victims were bound and gagged and found with gunshot wounds to the head. A fourth surviving intended victim who had been at Copley at some point during the incident has since been identified, although his name and whereabouts have not been revealed.

Authorities say they believe the men had "likely been kidnapped from outside this area and brought to Summit County."

One day after the bodies were found, authorities arrested 58-year-old Elias Gudino. He has been charged with one count of aggravated murder and one count of attempted aggravated murder, with other charges pending.