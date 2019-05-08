A deadly mass shooting killed nine people in Dayton over the weekend, including a former student at the University of Toledo.

UT says 30-year-old Logan Turner attended the school for four semesters from fall 2008 to fall 2009.

UT released this statement regarding Turner:

"It is with great sadness that we confirm that Logan Turner, one of the victims of the shooting Sunday in Dayton, is a former student at The University of Toledo. Logan attended UToledo for four semesters from fall 2008 through fall 2009. We offer our sincere condolences to Logan’s loved ones for their loss and grieve with them."

Turner and eight others were killed when a single gunman opened fire in Dayton's historic Oregon District.

RELATED: These are the 9 victims of the Dayton shooting

RELATED: Dayton: 9 killed in the US's 2nd mass shooting in 24 hours

27 other people were injured.