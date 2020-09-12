Victim advocates groups running on limited funding during time of increased need

The organizations have seen a large reduction in funds coming from the federal Victims of Crime Act and a fix is in the most recent coronavirus stimulus bill.

TOLEDO, Ohio — In a time when local organizations are seeing cases of domestic and child abuse increase, their budgets are also being slashed due to changes with the Victims of Crime Act.

"It's not safe for people to be home with their abusers, so what we're seeing is more horrific domestic abuse, more horrific child abuse because what's happening, especially with child abuse is that they're not getting out of the home to tell anybody," said Dr. Christie Jenkins with the Family and Child Abuse Prevention Center.

Jenkins says the need is greater, but groups like hers are receiving less money and have less access to treating victims.

The Victims of Crime Act distributes money paid by federal convicted offenders to victims services organizations and is helping fewer programs.

"There were 30 programs within Ohio that were defunded with the VOCA cuts. Most programs received between a 37 to a 42-percent cut in funding," Jenkins said.

That amounts to $2.2 million dollars in losses here in Lucas County alone and $7.7 million in the state.

A local long-term shelter for survivors of domestic violence is receiving fewer dollars.

"For Bethany House that's meant a 40-percent cut in our VOCA grant, which is a devastating blow. We run a tight ship already," said Bethany House Executive Director Deidre Lashley.

Legislation in the proposed Coronavirus Stimulus package would change how VOCA money is distributed and bring that money back.

"You know, as the need grows, funding needs to grow and unfortunately it's going in the wrong direction. And for us, with COVID at the same time, it's like a double whammy because we can't do our traditional fundraising at the same time," Lashley said.

Some groups are encouraging people to call local legislators about the fund so local advocates groups can survive and help victims survive too.

On Friday, Dec. 11, the Family and Child Abuse Prevention Center is holding its first virtual fundraiser called Unmask the Abuse. They will share stories from survivors and there will be a silent auction and 50/50 raffle.