WATCH LIVE: VP Mike Pence to speak at 'Make America Great Again' event in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids is once again a stop on the campaign trail.

Vice President Mike Pence will be visiting Grand Rapids Wednesday, Oct. 14 for a “Make America Great Again” event, the Trump/Pence campaign announced Saturday.

The vice president was expected to touch down in Air Force Two at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport at 12:10 p.m. Watch his arrival here.

The event is scheduled to take place at 12:30 p.m. at Lacks Enterprises, Inc. Doors opened at 10:30 a.m. and all attendees were given a temperature check, a mask which they will be instructed to wear and access to hand sanitizer.

Republican businessman Peter Meijer, running in the 3rd Congressional District race for Rep. Justin Amash's seat, introduced the vice president.

Watch the full event here.

Republican candidate for Michigan’s 3rd congressional district, Peter Meijer, introduces Vice President Mike Pence. He called Pence strong leader and a man of faith. pic.twitter.com/GkDkgNBWjt — Alana Holland (@Alanahollandtv) October 14, 2020

Republican candidate for MI-03 Peter Meijer opened for Mike Pence before the Vice President came out on stage. pic.twitter.com/eW6oKnSpLn — Rose White (@rosekellywhite) October 14, 2020

As a major swing state, Michigan has recently been a popular stop on the campaign trail.

Former vice president and current democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden stopped in Grand Rapids last week. The state has also recently welcomed President Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, Dr. Jill Biden, and Karen Pence.

