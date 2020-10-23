VP Pence visits Toledo Express Friday | Live blog ahead of today's rally

The Vice President's visit to Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport comes one day after the final presidential debate between President Trump and former VP Biden.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Vice President Mike Pence will be making a campaign stop today at 1 p.m. at the Grande Air terminal of the Toledo Express Airport in Swanton.

Doors open at 11 a.m. and will close at 12:30 p.m.

Tickets - two per cellphone number - are available through the Trump-Pence campaign website.

Anyone who is planning on attending is advised by officials with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department to mask up before going to the rally.

"The more space you put between you and somebody else and also wearing a face covering, and you know again not touching your face and not touching your eyes, the better off you're going to be here. Again, (follow) the precautions that you would want to do at any rally and any mass gathering," said Toledo-Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski.

Here are some highlights from the day, as they happen:

6:00 a.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden's Deputy Campaign Manager Kate Bedingfield released the following statement on behalf of the Democratic nominee's campaign, ahead of Vice President Pence's visit:

“Last night, Ohio voters heard President Trump deflect and dodge, but no amount of bluster will reverse the havoc his failed leadership has wreaked on working families. Today, Mike Pence is back in the Buckeye State for another rendition of Trump clean-up duty. It won’t be enough. The coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 5,000 Ohioans, 410,00 are out of a job, and more than one in five small businesses have shut their doors and may never reopen. It didn’t have to be this bad — and Ohio voters are fed up. At every turn, Joe Biden hasn’t just rolled up his sleeves for our workers — he’s delivered the opportunity, dignity and results Ohioans deserve. And as President, he’ll fight to make sure we build back better than before.”

5:30 a.m.

Reporter Michael Tatar is live at the airport, with word from the Trump-Pence campaign on health safety protocol in place for campaign events.

4:45 a.m.

The stage is set for Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Swanton. Tune in on air, online and on our app as reporter Michael Tatar brings the latest updates ahead of the campaign stop.

During his visit, Vice President Pence will address topics like trade deals, tax cuts and pro-job reforms.

According to the campaign website, State Rep. Haraz Ghanbari and State Senator Theresa Gavarone will join the Vice President for a Make America Great Again Victory Rally in Swanton.

The vice president's visit comes nearly two weeks after Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden made a stop in Toledo.