Vice President Mike Pence to visit northwest Ohio on Friday

Vice President Mike Pence will be making a stop in Swanton for a Make America Great Again Victory Rally

SWANTON, Ohio — Vice President Mike Pence will be making a stop in northwest Ohio Friday, Oct. 23.

According to the President's website, State Representative Haraz Ghanbari and State Senator Theresa Gavarone will join the Vice President for a Make America Great Again Victory Rally in Swanton.

You may only register up to two tickets per mobile number per event.

All tickets are subject to first come first serve basis.

The event will start at 1 p.m. at the Grande Air. Doors open at 11 a.m. and will close at 12:30 p.m.

The Vice President's visit comes nearly two weeks after Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden made a stop in Toledo.