Vice President Mike Pence plans to visit northwest Ohio tomorrow

If you plan on going to the rally, officials from the Lucas County health department want to remind you to mask up before you head out.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — It's been 60 years since a US President won the election without winning Ohio; which could explain why the Presidential candidates and their running mates are focusing so heavily on the Buckeye State leading up to election day.

Vice President Mike Pence plans on making an appearance on Friday at 1 p.m. at the Grande Air in Swanton.

Doors will be open at 11 a.m.

Some voters in the area said they have mixed feelings about his visit.

"He's going to bring his cult with him and I don't want disease spread more," said an anonymous voter.

"I'm kind of indifferent but I think it's a good idea, but I think it's a good idea coming here because Ohio and the Toledo-area are a big group," added Toledo resident Kathy Oldham Toledo.

During his visit, Vice President Pence will address topics like trade deals, tax cuts and pro-job reforms.

Some residents in the area hope he will speak about other subjects as well.

"Me and my mothers would like to know about social security - what's going to happen with that? Is it gonna stay here or what are they gonna what is it gonna do with it," said Oldham.

"I hope they talk about the pandemic what's going on and everything is going on," added Toledo resident, Deelrico Stephans.

Anyone who is planning on going to the rally is advised from officials with the Lucas County Toledo Health Department to mask up before before going to the rally.

"More space you put between you and somebody else and also wearing a face covering and you know again not touching your face not touching her eyes the better off you're going to be here again the precautions that you would want to do at any rally and any mass gathering" said Lucas County Health Commissioner, Eric Zgodzinski.

Tickets are first come first serve and are only allowing up to two tickets register per mobile number.