VFW post wants answers after flags thrown on ground

MONROE, Mich. — Monroe VFW Post 1138 Commander Alvin Bond got a call Thursday morning asking why American flags that lined the post's entrances were on the ground, or by the dumpster.

With no answers, he looked at the security cameras.

"We seen three possible juvenile young ladies with pigtails under darkness pulling flags out of the ground, throwing them on the ground, putting them in our dumpster," Bond said.

This post is home away from home for local combat veterans; the walls of the canteen lined with the faces of local soldiers who've fought and died under the American Flag, so to them, this is extremely personal.

"Even when we came home from Vietnam, we didn't get a good reception, a welcome home or anything, so we take a lot of pride in that flag," veteran Danny Burchfield said.

While they have reached out to police, members don't plan to press any charges. With the Fourth of July just around the corner, Bond believes a conversation and a lesson would be more effective.

"What I would like to see as the commander of the post is a lesson learned, and I'd like to have those people come back plant those flags, plus some," Bond said.

The flags that were pulled and ended up on the ground will be retired at a ceremony next month, but the VFW does plan on putting new ones out to display.