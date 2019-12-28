TEMPERANCE, Mich. — Dealing with extreme cold is a reality for veterans living on the street. As the temperatures plunge, homeless veterans struggle to stay warm. The cold can be life-threatening. But a local non-profit is helping our local heroes prepare for the dangerously cold winter months ahead.

The Bedford Township Veterans Center on Lewis Avenue and Temperance Road in Monroe County opened its doors in 2018. It's a one-stop shop for veterans to receive clothing, food, and basic living necessities. For the veterans the center serves, it's a lifeline.

Volunteers like Joyce Harvey keep the center running. Since the center opened, more than 600 local veterans have received some sort of assistance.

But as the temperatures begin to drop the need to keep homeless veterans warm this winter is critical.

While the center collects new and gently used clean coats, the need is still high.

Over the next few weeks, volunteers will be distributing 30 donated sleeping bags to homeless veterans living on the street. But more donations are always needed to keep our local heroes warm this winter.

"Veterans are very, very proud people and sometimes we have to coax them into accepting things, but this community has been so generous. They're very gracious. It's gratitude," said Harvey.

You can make a donation to the Bedford Township Veterans Center here.

The center is open to all donations, including sleeping bags, winter coats, monetary, sleeping bags and non-perishable food items.

You can also drop your donation off directly at the center. The address is 760 W Temperance Rd in Temperance, Michigan.

