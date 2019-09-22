WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — It's been years in the planning and it's finally a reality; the Veterans Memorial Park opened Saturday in Whitehouse.

The centerpiece is a flowing fountain fronted by a soldier's helmet, rifle and boots. Each branch of the military is commemorated.

Nearby posters mark the wars veterans in the Anthony Wayne area fought.

"Its a tribute to all those people that served our country to keep us free," Vietnam Army veteran Craig Kemmer said.

Hundreds turned out for the park's dedication.

Funding came from a public-private partnership.

A separate monument in the park remembers paramedics, police and firefighters.

"I think it's a great honor. I think it needs to be that we don't forget September 11th," said retired Whitehouse Fire Chief Daryl McNutt.

His son, Kevin, is now a Whitehouse firefighter who also served in the military during the Iraq War.

"It's really an honor to see people come out and pay homage to what transpired over the years and not forget what has happened to get us where we are," he said.

The park sits along Main Street, considered the heart and soul of Whitehouse - a way to show all the town's appreciation for our military forces and first responders.

"We are so proud to be a community that supports our military and safety forces. That's what it's all about," Whitehouse Mayor Don Atkinson said.

Additionally, the park serves as a reminder that if you love what you're doing today, thank a veteran or first responder.

MORE FROM WTOL:

Child calls 911 to report drunk bus driver in Longview, Wash.

Everything coming to and leaving Netflix October 2019

Justices' DC sniper case examines teen murderers' sentences