Veterans Day 2021: List of freebies, deals, what's open, and what's closed

TOLEDO, Ohio — The nation will observe Veterans Day on Thursday in tribute to those men and women who have served in our armed forces. Many businesses in Ohio will offer deals for our nation's veterans and it is also helpful to know what will be open and what will be closed on November 11.

The following offers are available Thursday unless otherwise noted and require a military ID / Proof of Service.

Applebee’s: Free full-size entrée from an exclusive menu, as well as $5 toward next meal

Bed Bath & Beyond: Veterans, active duty, and military spouses get 25% off their entire purchase online or in-store November 11 to 13.

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse: Free entree up to $14.95 and free Dr. Pepper for active military and veterans.

Bob Evan’s: Free meal

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free order of 10 boneless wings and fries

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Ongoing 10% Heroes Discount on any visit.

Chipotle: Buy one, get one free entrees for active military and veterans. Dine-in only.

City Barbeque: Free sandwich, two sides and a regular beverage for active military and veterans.

Cracker Barrel: Free pumpkin pie latte or slice of Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake for active military and veterans.

Denny's: Free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast

Dollar General -- Veterans, active-duty military and their families get a 20% discount on in-store and online purchases on November 11 through 14.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Free donut of your choice

Famous Dave's: Free Two Meat Salute for active military and veterans.

Golden Corral: Free meal on Military Appreciation Night

Goodyear: Free car care check (includes checks on tires, brakes, alignment, battery, wiper blades and shocks and strut) and free tire installation for active military and veterans.

Great Clips: On November 11, veterans and active military members can visit a U.S. Great Clips salon and receive either a free haircut that day or a free haircut card. In addition, non-military customers who get a haircut on Veterans Day at Great Clips salons can pay it forward. They will receive a free haircut card they can give to an active service member or veteran as a way of saying thank you. The cards can be redeemed for a free haircut from November 12 through December 10, 2021.

Home Depot: Home Depot offers a 10% discount to all veterans on November 11. Home Depot offers the 10% discount year round to active duty and retirees.

IHOP: Free pancakes for all veterans and active duty military

Kohl's: Military Monday discount doubles to $30% off for active military and veterans.

Little Caesars: Veterans and active-duty military get a free Lunch Combo at participating stores on November 11, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores: Those who purchase one roller grill item will get a second one free, as well as a free fountain drink or coffee.

McDonald’s: McDonald’s offers Free Meals for veterans

Office Depot and OfficeMax: Veterans, active-duty military personnel, retirees, Reservists and their dependents get 25% off November 11 through 13.

Olive Garden: Free select entree for service members who dine-in

Panera Bread: Free You-Pick-Two meal starting at 11 a.m. for active military and veterans.

Pilot Flying J: Free hot beverage and breakfast item by using the app for active military and veterans.

Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert

Red Robin: All veterans who are Red Robin Royalty members eligible for a free Tavern burger and steak fries

Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Home and Museum: Free admission for active military and veterans.

Staples: Active-duty military personnel, reservists, retired or disabled veterans and their immediate families get a 25% discount November 7 through 13.

Starbucks: Free tall hot brewed coffee. For every cup purchased, Starbucks will donate 25 cents to organizations that support mental health services in military communities.

Target: Target is offering a 10% discount from October 31 through November 13 to active-duty military personnel, veterans and their families. The discount can be used on two separate transactions and applies to all in-basket items, online and in-store.

Texas Roadhouse: Vouchers for one free entrée

True Rest: Free "float" - spa service

Walgreens: On November 11 through 14, veterans, active-duty military and their families receive 20% off regular price eligible store items at any Walgreens.

Wendy's: Active-duty military and veterans get a free breakfast combo on November 11 at participating locations from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m.

What is open and what is closed on Veterans Day 2021?

Post Offices: As is usually the case, even before the pandemic, the U.S. Postal Service will be taking a break from delivering mail on Thursday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day this year. Post offices across the U.S. will be closed for the holiday and mail delivery will be paused.

UPS and FedEx: UPS confirmed on its website that on Nov. 11 this year the company will be doing pickup and delivery services. Additional business days could be required for some services due to transit times connected to the USPS holiday. FedEx will also continue to operate on Veterans Day as well, with minimal disruption, AARP notes.



Banks: Banks along with those under the Federal Reserve will be closed across the country, with some exceptions. Online banking services will still be in operation, with limited access to a live representative in many cases. ATMs should also remain accessible though.

TD Bank, which is usually open during many notable federal holidays, will be closed this year according to AARP.

U.S. Stock Markets: While the U.S. bond market this year will be closed, U.S. stock markets like the NYSE and Nasdaq do not close this year on Thursday Nov. 11, and will operate as usual on Veterans Day.

Public Schools: Many, but not all, public schools across the country will be closed in observance of Veterans Day this year. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs offers this comprehensive guide as a learning resource for students and teachers. This year, the 2021 National Veterans Day poster offered by the agency features a soldier commemorating the Centennial of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Be sure to double check with your local school to see whether classes are in session.

National Parks: Our country's national parks will remain open this year on Veterans Day, and the sites that usually charge an entrance fee will offer free admissions to everyone.

Retail businesses and grocery stores: Most grocery stores and retail businesses usually remain open on Veterans Day and this year is no different.