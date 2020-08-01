TOLEDO, Ohio — A man accused of shooting three people in west Toledo was indicted by a Lucas County Grand Jury on Wednesday.

Verlando Woods, 27, allegedly shot Alexander Padilla, 25, Paul Lis, 33, and Christopher Bazemore, 30, at the Georgetown Village Apartments on Middlesex Drive on Dec. 29.

Padilla later died from his injuries and an autopsy showed he suffered from five gunshot wounds involving his neck, pelvis and upper extremities, according to the Lucas County Coroner's office.

Lis and Bazemore suffered non-life threatening injuries as a result of the incident.

Woods is facing a murder charge and several counts of felonious assault.

