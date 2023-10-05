Verizon to increase 5G bandwidth in multiple rural northwest Ohio communities

See if your community is on the list.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Verizon is improving the 5G experience for customers in multiple northwest Ohio rural communities.

Customers in Sylvania, Swanton, Lima, Ada, Mount Vernon, Zanesville, and Cambridge will now have access to higher bandwidth speeds with the deployment of Verizon's recently acquired C-Band spectrum.

The tech company is planning to deploy 5G Ultra Wideband, using up to 100 MHz of C-Band spectrum, in multiple markets across the state, including the previously mentioned cities.

“Expanding 5G service into the more rural areas of Ohio will enhance connectivity and will greatly benefit residents, helping them be more a part of the modern economy, healthcare and education system,” said Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted. “On the state level, we look forward to continuing efforts to close the digital divide through the Ohio Broadband Strategy, and we support private investments that make expanded internet a reality.”

Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband allows people to do things on their mobile devices that many could only do before when connected to their home internet service. Some of these activities include conducting video chats and conferences, FaceTime calls with clear sound and video, as well as a high-speed video game experience.

“Verizon is widely known for having an exceptionally reliable 5G network experience, and it’s exciting to see the positive impact our work has had in Ohio,” said Dean Brauer, Vice President of Engineering and Operations for Verizon. “Our network engineers work tirelessly to provide unmatched connectivity to our customers across Sylvania, Swanton, Lima, Ada, Mount Vernon, Zanesville, and Cambridge and beyond, and we will not slow down.”

The additional bandwidth plans to be made available at the end of the year.