We checked with experts about your risk for illness from the E. coli contamination that has sickened people in Ohio and other states in recent weeks.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A possible link between cases in an E. coli outbreak in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania has been traced back to romaine lettuce used in Wendy's sandwiches.

Several dozen people have been infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli. Many of those who are sick reported eating sandwiches with romaine lettuce at Wendy's restaurants, according to a CDC advisory.

Wendy's has 34 hamburgers and chicken sandwiches listed on the menu, 16 of which come with lettuce. Since the outbreak of E. coli related illness, Wendy's has removed romaine lettuce from its menu, but what about customers who ate those sandwiches in the last several weeks?

Let's Verify - if you ate romaine lettuce from Wendy's, are you guaranteed to get sick?

Our sources -- Karen Kier, director of the Drug and Health Information Center at Ohio Northern University and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Kier said whether a customer who ate romaine lettuce at Wendy's will get sick depends on many factors, including how much lettuce they consumed and their overall health.

"It may be the quantity," Kier said. "So if indeed it was the romaine lettuce that was part of the problem, some people may not have gotten enough on the lettuce, to have the problem. Whereas someone else may have had a higher dose. Some people may have had some contaminated lettuce but not enough to become sick or ill."

Determining whether contaminated romaine lettuce on a sandwich will make someone sick is not simple, she said. Tracking how many people have been sickened by this particular outbreak likewise is complicated, she said.

Also consider that according to the CDC, "Public health experts rely on estimates rather than actual numbers of infections because not all E. Coli infections are diagnosed...Many infected people do not seek medical care."

Just because someone ate lettuce at Wendy's, even if that lettuce was contaminated with E. coli, that wouldn't guarantee a person becoming noticeably ill with E. coli poisoning.

And that's what makes the job of public health officials all the more difficult - trying to determine how many people got sick - when many of those affected wouldn't even know they were sick in the first place.