A Saturday morning full of bologna

WALBRIDGE, Ohio — On Saturday morning at approximately 2 a.m; a report to the Walbridge Police came in that was full of bologna.

According to a post on the Walbridge Police Department Facebook page, a Blue Town and Country was seen driving around throwing cheese and bologna on vehicles. The caller, who reported the incident, chased the vehicle to 1-280 but was unable to attain the plate information.

While cheesy, this prank can potentially cause physical damage to the vehicles involved. According to a web article from Auto Training Center “The preservatives in the bologna can damage the paint if left on for too long, which can leave the poor prank victim with a car covered in polka dots.”