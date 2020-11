The man was not hurt, but was taken downtown on suspicion of being drunk.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A suspected drunk driver crashed into a parked car early Thursday morning, ending up on top of the vehicle in west Toledo.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on Suzanne and Celeste.

The driver's SUV ended up on top of a red Cadillac.

The driver was not hurt, but was taken downtown by police on suspicion of being drunk.