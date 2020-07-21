x
Driver crashes vehicle into Groff Funeral Home in Perkins Twp. following medical emergency

According to Perkins Township Police Department, the driver was not seriously hurt and no one inside the funeral home at the time of the crash sustained injuries.
ERIE COUNTY, Ohio — Perkins Twp. Police and Fire & Rescue responded jointly today to an accident on E. Perkins Ave. According to police, a person driving a white sedan suffered a medical issue, causing them to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle then hit a mailbox and a tree before crashing in to the side of Groff Funeral Home, causing extensive damage to the building.

Perkins Twp. Police Department turned the investigation over to the Ohio State Highway Patrol after initially responding to the scene.

At the time of the crash, there were people inside the funeral home. No injuries were reported aside from the driver of the vehicle.

The driver was not seriously injured in the accident, but no further specifics of their condition, age, gender or name were provided by police.

Crews are currently working to clear the scene.

