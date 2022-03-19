Car crashes into home on Navarre Ave. in Oregon

Police say the crash caused a gas leak, prompting the shutdown of westbound Navarre Ave.

OREGON, Ohio — Westbound Navarre Ave. at Wheeling St. in Oregon was closed early on Saturday evening after a car crashed into a house on the 2500 block of Navarre.

The car crashed into the brick home on the northwest corner of the intersection.

Oregon Fire Department says a man lost control of the car before crashing into the house. He was taken to St. Charles Hospital across the street.

Bricks were strewn across the front yard and airbags appear to have deployed in the car.

In addition, firefighters say the crash caused a gas meter to be severed.

Since there was no shutoff valve in the house, Columbia Gas needed to dig up the line in order to shutoff the gas supply.

The gas leak prompted the closure of Navarre Ave.

At this time, it’s unclear if anyone in house was injured or the severity of the driver's injuries.