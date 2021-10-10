Driver tries to avoid construction cones, crashes into apartment building in south Toledo

A large hole was left in the apartment building on Glendale near Detroit Avenue.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A vehicle crashed into an apartment building on south Toledo early Sunday morning, leaving a hole in the structure.

According to Toledo police, the driver crashed into an apartment building on Glendale near Detroit Avenue. There was a hole in the building left from the crash.

The driver told police she was trying to avoid hitting some construction cones and ended up driving off the road and into the side of the building.