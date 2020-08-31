Vehicle crash causes power outage in south Toledo, Hill Ave closed until repairs completed

The driver was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A one-vehicle crash has caused a power outage for some homes in south Toledo early Monday morning.

The crash happened on Hill Avenue near Parkside Boulevard.

Crews on scene say the driver of the vehicle lost control and drove off of the roadway and struck a pole and flipped over. The impact sheered the pole and left wires down causing the power outage.

The driver was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

Edison crews have arrived on scene to begin repairs. It's unkown how long the repairs