Ohio Department of Health, Ohio Lottery warn of Vax-a-Million scams

There are only two ways to enter the Ohio vaccine lottery: Online at ohiovaxamillion.com and by phone at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.

CLEVELAND — *Editor's Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.

The Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery are issuing a warning to be aware of scammers looking to obtain information using Ohio's vaccine lottery: Vax-a-million.

The organizations shared a press release Friday afternoon reminding vaccinated Ohioans of the official and only ways to enter the drawings, as well as red flags to watch for in order to avoid being scammed.

There are only two ways to enter the Ohio vaccine lottery: Online at ohiovaxamillion.com and by phone at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.

If you choose to register online, remember that the registration only asks for basic information such as date of birth, and where you received your vaccination.

"It does not ask for your social security number, credit card information, or banking information," the press released states.

Entering the drawing is free, so any outlet requesting money, gifts card or any other type of currency is a scam.

The organizations are encouraging Ohioans to be aware of the following red flags in any correspondence claiming to be verified from either entity:

Misspelled words.

Incorrect grammar.

References to a “sweepstakes.”

The “from” email address looks suspicious.

The URL listed is not ohiovaxamillion.com, or when you hover over the URL with your mouse, a different URL appears.

The phone number listed is not 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634)

If you have a question about an email, text message, social media message, or phone call that you've received about the drawing, contact the Ohio Department of Health’s Call Center at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634) to verify that it's legit.

As of today, millions of Ohioans have entered the Ohio Vax-a-Million drawings. ODH will not be releasing the official number of entries until the Monday after the draw-period. Health officials are also using this time to verify and de-duplicate any possible entries into the drawing.

“We are thrilled to see so much excitement for the Ohio Vax-a-Million drawings,” said Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald. “The odds of winning are the same whether you visit ohiovaxamillion.com or call the ODH call center. It is quick and easy to register online for your chance to win Ohio Vax-a-Million. Remember, it’s one entry per person and once you’ve entered you’re in for all five weeks!”