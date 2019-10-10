TOLEDO, Ohio — The regulation of e-cigarettes could change in Lucas County soon. Toledo Council member Larry Sykes proposed legislation on Thursday to ban flavored e-cigarettes for people under the age of 21 in Lucas County.

"We're talking about our youth that's the generation that's coming up and you don't want them to be unhealthy and have health problems like we've seen before," said Sykes.

Sykes said he believes e-cigarette companies are targeting the youth when they advertise flavors. Right now the legislation is targeting those under 21 but Councilmen Sykes says he's open to banning flavored vape pens all together.

"We're going to have a public hearing and whether or not we move further with this or condense it to who can use it," said Sykes.

Officials from the Toledo Lucas County Health Department and the Northwest Ohio American Heart Association stood by Sykes during this announcement. Their statistics show that one in five high school students have used e-cigarettes.

"Children have been lured in by the tobacco industry's savvy marketing campaigns promoting flavors featuring young social media influencers," said Sara Hegarty with the Northwest Ohio American Heart Association.

If this legislation were to eventually go into effect, it would be the first of its kind in Ohio.

"If we get kids hooked early on such as nicotine, smoking, chewing tobacco, they're going to have a big likelihood early on of continuing that addiction," said Toledo Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski.

However, vape shop owners are not as pleased with this proposal.

Bradley Everett of Nice Cloud Vapors in Toledo is one of the main advocates against this proposed legislation. As a former smoker, he made it very clear on Thursday that he is against youth vaping. But he believes the way to combat the problem is by only selling e-cigarettes in vape shops and not in places like convenience stores or gas stations.

Everett said the deaths and illnesses from vaping happen when people are using products obtained from the black market, not from homegrown vape shops. As far as banning only flavored products, he believes that will not change much because adults like flavors as well.

"I believe that vape shops should be the only ones selling these products. I don't believe they should be available in community stores where under age sales is much more likely," said Everett.

As it stands right now, the proposed ordinance is a ban on flavored e-cigarettes for people under the age of 21 in Lucas County, so it would not include adults.

"Just like when you go to a liquor store to buy liquor, you should go to the vape shop to buy vape. They're much more adept to checking ID's," said Everett.

Sykes plans to introduce the legislation to Toledo City Council at their next meeting on Tuesday October 15th. He also plans to follow up by having open community discussions about the issue.

RELATED: Toledo councilman proposes ban on flavored vapes for people under 21

RELATED: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine asks lawmakers to ban flavored vape products